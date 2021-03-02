Kangana Ranaut Responds On The New FIR Issued Against Her

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and responded on the new FIR that was been issued against her… This new FIR was issued over her tweets on farmers' protests. Well, Karnataka High Court refused to initiate to stay the proceedings initiated against her.





कितने भी ज़ुल्म करलो, मेरा घर तोड़ दो या मुझे जेल भेज दो, या झूठ फैलाकर मुझे बदनाम करदो मैं नहीं डरने वाली, मुझे सुधारने की कोशिश करने वालों में तुम्हें सुधारकर दम लूँगी, करलो जितनी कोशिश करनी है मुझे अबला बेचारी बनाने की, मैं बाग़ी पैदा हुई थी बाग़ी ही रहूँगी... — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 2, 2021





Another day another FIR, yesterday Javed chacha with help of Maharashtra government got a warrant issued for me and now another FIR for supporting farmer's bill, meanwhile those who spread lies about this Bill and Farmer's genocide also caused riots, face no consequences. Thanks https://t.co/TBhbehSmus — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 2, 2021





Kangana added her comment to this post and wrote, "Another day another FIR, yesterday Javed chacha with help of Maharashtra government got a warrant issued for me and now another FIR for supporting farmer's bill, meanwhile those who spread lies about this Bill and Farmer's genocide also caused riots, face no consequences. Thanks".

According to ANI news portal, the 'Queen' actress has moved to the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the FIR against her. Well, justice H P Sandesh has granted one-week time for the petitioner to comply with the objection. So, the next hearing of this case will be on 18th March, 2021…

Advocate Ramesh Naik L filed a complaint alleging Kangana's tweets which were dropped on 21st September 2020 saying, "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are Terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation".

Well, a couple of minutes ago, she once again took to her Twitter and thrashed BMC…





I have won the case against ⁦@mybmc⁩ now I need to submit a file for compensation through an architect, no architect is ready to take my case they say they getting threats from ⁦@mybmc⁩ their license will get cancelled,It's been six months since the illegal demolition pic.twitter.com/0beJjwj7lL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 2, 2021





Court had asked BMC evaluator to visit the site,but he does not take our calls after many months and continuous chase he visited last week but no response after that.This is for everyone who is asking why don't I fix my house, rains are around the corner, I too worry about it. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 2, 2021





She further continues, "Court had asked BMC evaluator to visit the site,but he does not take our calls after many months and continuous chase he visited last week but no response after that.This is for everyone who is asking why don't I fix my house, rains are around the corner, I too worry about it."





Shame on you @mybmc most corrupt civic body in the whole nation,you are a disgrace on this democracy.Planning to file criminal cases on all those who participated in this illegal demolition, if you are not going to let me rebuild my house I won't let you sleep peacefully either. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 2, 2021





Well, speaking about Kangana's work front, she will be seen in 'Thalaivi' and 'Tejas' movies…