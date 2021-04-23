Kangana Ranaut Says Sonu Sood Got Recovered Fast As He Received First Dosage Of Vaccine

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut always stays active on social media and responds on trending issues and also shares her opinions. Well, it is all known that the real hero of Bollywood Sonu Sood is tested positive for Covid-19. He shared this news on his Twitter. Well, Kangana responded to that tweet said, Sonu ji received the first dosage of the vaccine and thus he recovered fast.





Sonu ji you had the first shot of the vaccine and I see because of that you recovered very fast, may be you want to appreciate India made vaccine and its effects, also encourage people to take the vaccine so that tons of it doesn't get expired post 1st May like before 🥰🙏 https://t.co/k1smgDecwI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 23, 2021





She retweeted Sonu Sood's tweet and wrote, "Sonu ji you had the first shot of the vaccine and I see because of that you recovered very fast, may be you want to appreciate India made vaccine and its effects, also encourage people to take the vaccine so that tons of it doesn't get expired post 1st May like before".

Well, Sonu Sood tweeted that he is tested negative for Covid-19 and is all healthy…









Along with sharing a pic of himself, he wrote, "Tested: COVID-19 Negative".

Well, Kangana also tweeted on Aravind Kejriwal's press meet…





Your galti are many but to begin with

1) Spending state money in self promotion

2) wasting money in plotting and sustaining various protests/riots

3) instant gratification to voters by free bijli paani no long terms plans/infrastructure,not a single oxygen plant in the capital https://t.co/WKXPulvs9P — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 23, 2021





She wrote, "Your galti are many but to begin with

1) Spending state money in self promotion

2) wasting money in plotting and sustaining various protests/riots

3) instant gratification to voters by free bijli paani no long terms plans/infrastructure,not a single oxygen plant in the capital".









She also tweeted BJP's tweet and said, "देशद्रोही शक्तियाँ जो अपना वक़्त संसाधन देश को तोड़ने में लगाते है आज आपका मनोबल तोड़ने की पूरी कोशिश कर रहे हैं, उनसे बचें".

Well, Kangana also retweeted Arjun Rampal's tweet and said he also recovered soon as he also took the first dosage of vaccine.





Arjun Rampal confirms he tested negative for COVID 19: 'Recovered fast as I'd taken my first dose of vaccine'

- it's important for news like this to come out, thank you ⁦@rampalarjun⁩ 🙏 https://t.co/3Q4epOGlzK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 22, 2021





She wrote, "Arjun Rampal confirms he tested negative for COVID 19: 'Recovered fast as I'd taken my first dose of vaccine'

- it's important for news like this to come out, thank you

@rampalarjun".

Speaking about Kangana's work front, she will be next seen in Tejas and Dhakad movies. Her Thalaivi movie is all set to hit the screens and is postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 positive cases.