Kangana Ranaut Says Thalaivii Movie Was A Life-Changing Experience For Her

She spoke to the media and opened up on essaying former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa character in the Thalaivii movie, "It was a life changing experience for me"

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is in the best phase of his career. She will next be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas movies. She bagged a blockbuster with the 'Thalaivii' movie by stepping into the shoes of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Kangana spoke to the media and said playing Jayalalithaa role made her explore the life of the late Chief Minister!

She started off by saying, "'Thalaivii' was definitely a life-changing experience for me as it was profuse with learning. Portraying a strong and inspiring personality like Jaya amma, was an enriching experience."

Kangana praised Jayalalithaa for her versatility and said, "Among one of the many hats that she wore, Jaya amma was also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and a fabulous actress in mainstream cinema. She had a very different physique as compared to mine."

Finally, she concluded by saying, "The storyline follows from the time she was 16 up till she turned 42 that had to look absolutely convincing, and there is a lot that went behind transforming my body in a way that would look like hers. It was our director, Vijay Sir, that made me believe that I could do this and now that I look back, I am only grateful to have played this career-defining role."

Speaking about the Tejas and the Dhaakad movies, in Tejas Kangana is essaying the role of a fighter pilot and in Dhaakad movie, Kangana will essay the role of an officer named Agent Agni in this spy thriller…