Kangana Ranaut Threatens To Quit Twitter And Says That She Will Soon Share The Details Of ‘Koo App’

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut threatened to quit the Twitter app and said she will soon join the similar social media application 'Ko App'… After witnessing the app's statement on 'blocking orders from the Indian Government', she replied harshly and also tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey by responding to the app's statement tweet.





Tumko banaya kisne hai Chief Justice? At times you also gang up, then become a bully headmaster? Some times even the unelected member of the parliament. That's not all at times you even pretend to be Prime Minister. Who are you? Bunch of druggies trying to control us @jack . https://t.co/Or22Uq8cCz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021





She replied to the official 'Twitter' tweets regarding the app's statement on 'blocking orders from the Indian Government'.





Absolutely thrilled to experience home grown #kooapp https://t.co/Kdm0TISCmR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021





Next she replied to a netizen who praised her comparing to Meryl Streep's achievements.





Thank you for your kindness 🙏 https://t.co/2WgSTN5QV4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021





It is true I faced a lot of brutality and bias, star children get everything on platter I won't, so I am taking what I truly deserve by my hard work, talent and success. If I don't deserve no matter how much noise I make I won't get it. Why they get so scared is what amuses me 🙂 https://t.co/Er58EDbIyi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021





Speaking about Kangana Ranaut's work front, she is playing the titular role in this biopic 'Thalaivi'. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. 'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

Along with it, she is also busy with 'Dhaakad' movie… This flick is being directed by Rajneesh Ghai and is bankrolled by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and is co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media banner. This movie will be the first collaboration of screen writer Ritesh Shah and Kangana Ranaut.