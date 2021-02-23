Kangana Ranaut to start a cafe and restaurant in Manali

Actress Kangana Ranaut has ventured into the food and beverage business by opening a cafe and restaurant in her hometown Manali. On Tuesday, Kangana shared photographs from the location where her cafe will be set up. The actress calls this her dream venture, revealing that apart from cinema she is also passionate about food.

"Sharing my new venture my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to F&B industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks," Kangana tweeted.

The actress had recently hinted about her new venture on social media even though she did not divulge details about the same. After wrapping up shoot for the Bhopal schedule of her forthcoming spy thriller film "Dhaakad", Kangana tweeted on Sunday, hinting at her new venture.