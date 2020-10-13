Karan Johar, Yashraj Films, Ajay Devgn And 35 Other Film Bodies Are The Plaintiffs In The Petition Submitted To The Delhi HC
It is already known that, a total of 38 Bollywood media houses have stood together and approached the court against 'Irresponsible Reporting' done by a few media houses. From B-Town Dabangg hero Salman Khan's production house to Yashraj Films banner, most of the film bodies have come together and filed a suit against a news channel and four journalists for defamatory remarks against Bollywood.
Well, the Bar and Bench being official Twitter page of advocates, has the tweet regarding the plaintiffs in this case…
Bollywood A-listers like Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Yashraj Films banners are the Plaintiffs in this Petition before Delhi HC.
Well, the suit was filed on Republic TV Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar by 38 production houses.
These news channels are accused for using derogatory words such as 'dirt', 'filth', 'scum', 'druggies' and expressions like "all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood".
Have a look at the list of plaintiffs:
1. The Film &Television Producers Guild of India (PGI)
2. The Cine & TV Artiste Association (CINTAA)
3. Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC)
4. Screenwriters Association (SWA)
5. Aamir Khan Productions
6. Ad-Labs Films
7. Ajay Devgn Fflims
8. Andolan Films
9. Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network
10. Arbaaz Khan Productions
11. Ashutosh Gowariker Productions
12. BSK Network and Entertainment
13. Cape of Good Films
14. Clean Slate Filmz
15. Dharma Productions
16. Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures
17. Excel Entertainment
18. Filmkraft Productions
19. Hope Production
20. Kabir Khan Films
21. Luv Films
22. Macguffin Pictures
23. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
24. One India Stories
25. R.S. Entertainment (Ramesh Sippy Entertainment
26. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures
27. Red Chillies Entertainment
28. Reel Life Productions
29. Reliance Big Entertainment
30. Rohit Shetty Picture
31. Roy Kapur Films
32. Salman Khan Films
33. Sikhya Entertainmen
34. Sohail Khan Productions
35. Tiger Baby Digital
36. Vinod Chopra Film
37. Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures
38. Yashraj Films
The plea read, "Bollywood is unique and stands on a different footing from any other industry in as much as it is an industry that is dependent almost solely on goodwill, appreciation and acceptance of its audience. The livelihood of persons associated with Bollywood is being severely impacted by the smear campaign being run by the defendants. This is in addition to the ongoing pandemic which has resulted in extreme revenues and work opportunity loss. The privacy of the members of Bollywood is being invaded, and their reputations are being irreparably damaged by painting the entire Bollywood as criminals, seeped in drug culture, and making being part of Bollywood as synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination".
It's a great move by Bollywood production houses after facing lot of defamation in the drugs case.