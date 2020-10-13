Karan Johar, Yashraj Films, Ajay Devgn And 35 Other Film Bodies Are The Plaintiffs In The Petition Submitted To The Delhi HC

It is already known that, a total of 38 Bollywood media houses have stood together and approached the court against 'Irresponsible Reporting' done by a few media houses. From B-Town Dabangg hero Salman Khan's production house to Yashraj Films banner, most of the film bodies have come together and filed a suit against a news channel and four journalists for defamatory remarks against Bollywood.

Bollywood A-listers like Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Yashraj Films banners are the Plaintiffs in this Petition before Delhi HC.

These news channels are accused for using derogatory words such as 'dirt', 'filth', 'scum', 'druggies' and expressions like "all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood".

Have a look at the list of plaintiffs:

1. The Film &Television Producers Guild of India (PGI)

2. The Cine & TV Artiste Association (CINTAA)

3. Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC)

4. Screenwriters Association (SWA)

5. Aamir Khan Productions

6. Ad-Labs Films

7. Ajay Devgn Fflims

8. Andolan Films

9. Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network

10. Arbaaz Khan Productions

11. Ashutosh Gowariker Productions

12. BSK Network and Entertainment

13. Cape of Good Films

14. Clean Slate Filmz

15. Dharma Productions

16. Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures

17. Excel Entertainment

18. Filmkraft Productions

19. Hope Production

20. Kabir Khan Films

21. Luv Films

22. Macguffin Pictures

23. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

24. One India Stories

25. R.S. Entertainment (Ramesh Sippy Entertainment

26. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures

27. Red Chillies Entertainment

28. Reel Life Productions

29. Reliance Big Entertainment

30. Rohit Shetty Picture

31. Roy Kapur Films

32. Salman Khan Films

33. Sikhya Entertainmen

34. Sohail Khan Productions

35. Tiger Baby Digital

36. Vinod Chopra Film

37. Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures

38. Yashraj Films

The plea read, "Bollywood is unique and stands on a different footing from any other industry in as much as it is an industry that is dependent almost solely on goodwill, appreciation and acceptance of its audience. The livelihood of persons associated with Bollywood is being severely impacted by the smear campaign being run by the defendants. This is in addition to the ongoing pandemic which has resulted in extreme revenues and work opportunity loss. The privacy of the members of Bollywood is being invaded, and their reputations are being irreparably damaged by painting the entire Bollywood as criminals, seeped in drug culture, and making being part of Bollywood as synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination".

