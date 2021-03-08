Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops A Glimpse Of Her New Born Baby On The Occasion Of ‘Women’s Day’

Today being International Women's Day, Bollywood's ace actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently gave birth to her second child shared a glimpse of her little son on her Instagram page… It is the first official pic of little Pataudi and all her fans are happy to witness the little one's pic.





Kareena Kapoor is seen hugging her little one and posed to cams on this special day with a winsome smile. She also wrote, "There's nothing women can't do ❤️❤️

Happy Women's Day my loves ❤️

#InternationalWomensDay".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs Anita H Reddy, Karisma Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Amruta Arora, Sophie Choudry, Malaika Arora, Rhea Kapoor and a few others dropped 'heart' emojis in the comments section.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CME8eHHlYnC/

Off late, Kareena Kapoor also shared an interesting video on her Instagram and collated a few beautiful moments of the last 365 days. Be it the cool pics of Taimur, cosy moments with Saif, beauty tips, family pics with father and mother or memorable outings with her besties, all the pics made us showcase how Kareena enjoyed her last 365 days to the core.

She also captioned the video jotting down, "Shall continue to have fun... ❤️❤️".

Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second child on 21st February, 2021 in the wee hours at the Breach Candy hospital. It is again a boy for this power couple and they all are happy welcoming the little brother of Taimur Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan shared the happy news through an official statement, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Even Randhir Kapoor spoke to the media and said how Taimur felt after hearing this news… "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."