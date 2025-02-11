Kareena Kapoor steps out for work commitments for the first time since the attack on Saif

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her first public appearance for work commitments after the recent attack on her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

The actress, who has remained out of the limelight in recent days, was spotted heading to her professional commitments. Days after Khan’s shocking stabbing incident, Bebo has made her return to work. On February 11, the actress was spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi as she arrived on set. In a video that has surfaced online, Kareena could be seen walking toward her vanity van, greeting the paparazzi with a warm smile, folded hands, and a friendly wave before heading inside.

For the outing, the 'Udta Punjab' actress opted for a casual grey sweatshirt, black joggers, and white sneakers. She sported a no-makeup look, complemented by wet, open hair and sleek black sunglasses.

Kareena and her family have been facing a challenging period following the attack on Saif Ali Khan at their Bandra residence, which left him severely injured. According to updates from the Mumbai Police, the fingerprint samples collected from the accused, Shariful Islam, who attacked Saif on January 16th, were sent for examination. Initial reports have confirmed that some of the fingerprints match, but the police are still awaiting the final report for further clarity.

A few days ago, the 'Veere De Wedding' actress shared a note on Instagram, urging the media to respect their privacy and give them the necessary space.

Kareena stated, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety.”

“I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time,” the post further read.