Katrina And Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Check Out The Latest Updates About This Gala Event

Today is the most memorable day in the lives of Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. They always maintained a low-key affair when it comes to their love tale but the announcement of this big fat wedding made all the fans of these two B-Town stars joyous! The wedding will take place today i.e on 9th December, 2021 at 'Six Senses Fort Barwara' in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.



According to the sources, the guest list is limited and all of them arrived at the venue a day ahead to take part in the wedding festivities. The wedding according to the Hindu rituals will take place in the afternoon and the grand reception will be followed.

A close source revealed that, "Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take '7 pheras' today in between 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm. The bride and groom will tie the knot in a wedding mandap which has been arranged in such a way that it faces a temple."

Another reliable source doled out, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Radhika Madan already reached the venue and took part in the Mehndi and Sangeet functions too.

When it comes to exclusive wedding footage streaming, it is already known that the rights are sold to a whopping amount. "It's a common trend in the west for celebrities to sell off their wedding footage and images to magazines and at times even channels, as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness all that happened in the life changing event of their idol. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal".