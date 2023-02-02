Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Tie the Knot on February 6th; Busy with Wedding Preparations.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Upcoming Wedding on February 6th; Preparations in Full Swing

It is rumored that Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to tie the knot on February 6th. The ceremony is expected to be held in Jaisalmer Palace, Rajasthan, in a Punjabi tradition. The couple has not yet commented on the news, but pre-wedding functions are reportedly taking place in Mumbai on February 4th and 5th.



Sources suggest that the wedding will be attended by close friends and family, along with many celebrities. A five-star hotel has been booked in Jaisalmer for the guests, with traditional Rajasthani dishes being served. A wedding reception is expected to be held in Delhi and Mumbai after the ceremony.



Kiara and Sidharth shared the screen for the first time in the 2021 film "Shershah," which was a big hit. Currently, Kiara is working on a film with Ramcharan and Shankar. An official announcement is yet to be made.

