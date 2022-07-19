Koffee With Karan episode 3 Promo out : Samantha blamed Karan johar for "unhappy marriages"

The third episode of the much-awaited seventh season of Koffee with Karan is all set to air tonight and the promo for the episode is already out! In the latest episode promo of Koffee with Karan, we see Bollywood's brightest stars - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Akshay Kumar come together for a fun-filled chat. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had some strong words for the host. She blamed him for "unhappy marriages". She explained: "You have portrayed life to be K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). In fact, the reality is KGF." During the rapid fire round, which is a ceremonial session on the show, KJo asks Akshay, "If Chris Rock made a joke about Tina (Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna), what would you do?" Here, Akshay quickly replied by saying, "I would pay for his funeral."

"Heart of gold and a dash of sexy & bold - my two new guests on the Koffee couch are bringing the heat this Thursday in an all new episode of Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan S7 only on Disney+ Hotstar." Karan Johar wrote in his social media.