Kriti Sanon celebrates 11 years in Bollywood, gears up for intense role in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Kriti Sanon marked a major milestone in her cinematic journey today as she celebrated 11 years since her Bollywood debut in Heropanti, which hit screens on May 24, 2014. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared rare behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the romantic action drama that launched both her and co-star Tiger Shroff into the limelight.

Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Heropanti told the story of two young lovers navigating a turbulent and violent backdrop. A remake of the Bengali hit Shedin Dekha Hoyechilo, the film struck a chord with audiences and set the stage for a sequel, Heropanti 2, which was released in 2022 featuring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria.

Currently, Kriti is shooting for her next big project, Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. This marks her first collaboration with Southern superstar Dhanush. A spiritual successor to Rai’s 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa, the film explores themes of unrequited love and emotional turmoil. The teaser hints at high drama, with Dhanush’s character Shankar introduced amid fiery chaos and intense dialogues.

Kriti’s glimpse as Mukti from the film has already grabbed attention. Seen walking through a battlefield-like setting, she douses herself in petrol and holds a lighter in a gripping visual, heightening anticipation for her performance.

Backed by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, with music by A.R. Rahman and screenplay by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, Tere Ishk Mein is slated for a grand release in Hindi and Tamil on November 28.