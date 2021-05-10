Kriti Sanon Says That Varun Dhawan Changed After Getting Married To Natasha Dalal

Bollywood: Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are young actors of Bollywood who hold a good friendship. They are working together in Bollywood for six years. Well, it is all known that Varun Dhawan got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal a few months ago and is now enjoying the happiness of married life. He is also busy with a handful of projects at the same time. Off late, Kriti Sanon spoke to a leading magazine and opened up on how Varun changed after getting married.

She started off by saying, "It's been six years since we worked together. I think both of us have grown as actors and individuals. He is married now, but he is still the same, only a little more mature than before (laughs!). Bhediya, which is a monster-comedy, is drastically different from what we did in our last project, so it is great fun".



She also added, "Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends."



Both actors are once again teaming up for the Bhediya movie. The shooting of this is wrapped up a few days ago. Bhediya movie is being directed by Amar Kaushik and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. It will hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022. The teaser shows off Varun Dhawan turning into a wolf on the full moon night. Being a fantasy horror movie, all his fans are eagerly awaiting to witness this movie on the big screens.