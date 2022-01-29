Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Her Condition Improved Marginally But remains Under Observation For Time Being

Lata Mangeshkar health update: It is all known that India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar got admitted to a private hospital a few days ago after getting tested positive for Covid-19. Since then she is in ICU and her heath updates are given out frequently by the doctors and her spokesperson!

Off late, her doctor Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital updated Lata ji's health condition… Even ANI agency also dropped the news on its Twitter page… Take a look!

"Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has marginally improved. Her ventilator support was removed two days ago. She will continue to be under observation in ICU: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital".

Earlier it was reported that Lata ji health is slowly improving and the doctors also made a trail of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator). They said, "she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes".

We wish Lata ji comes home soon after getting recovered completely. She is now 93 years old and thus her family members shifted her to Breach Candy hospital immediately after getting tested positive for Covid-19 for better treatment!