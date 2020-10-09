Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar Drops A Smashing Glimpse Of Fun And Fear Ride

The most awaited trailer of Laxmmi Bomb movie is finally out… Bollywood's 'Khiladi' actor Akshay Kumar dropped the trailer of this horror-comedy movie on his Instagram and made us witness the smashing ride of fun and fear drama…



The three minute-forty second trailer raises the goosebumps with intriguing horror elements and makes us go ROFL with Akshay Kumar's perfect comedy timing. He introduces us the 'Mad' family of his love interest 'Kiara Ali Advani' and starts off the fear ride… Slowly the whole family witnesses the drastic change in Akshay's behaviour as he behaves like a woman wearing saree, bindi and applying 'Haldi'. His powerful dialogue 'jis dinn mere saamne bhoot aya nah, main chudiyan pehen lunga' takes the trailer to the next level and raises the expectations on the movie. Even the romantic "Burj Khalifa…" song shows off the picturesque locations. Kiara slew with her modish looks and made us go jaw dropped.



Akshay also wrote, "Laxmmi Bomb Official Trailer



Jahan kahi bhi hain, wahi ruk jaayyein aur taiyyaar ho jaayyein dekhne #LaxmmiBomb ka trailer, kyunki barasne aa rahi hai Laxmmi! #LaxmmiBombTrailer out now. #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali!"

Even Kiara Ali Advani also shared the 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer on her Instagram page…



This Raghava Lawrance directorial is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar and Fox Star Studios under Cape of Good Films, Shabinaa Entertainment and Tushar Entertainment House. Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Babu Antony and Muskaan are roped in to play important characters. Kiara Ali Advani will be seen as the lead actress in this horror-comedy flick.



Laxmmi Bomb' is the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster movie 'Kanchana'. Akshay will essay the role of a transgender in this horror-comedy flick which is directed by Raghava Lawrance.

We all need to wait till 9th October, as 'Laxmmi Bomb' will create a blast on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform with its amazing horror content…