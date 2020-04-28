Lock Down Art: Sunny Leone Completes Her Broken Glass Art During The Quarantine Period

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is always active on social media and shares her updates with her fans through her social pages. Amidst the Corona lock down period, she treated her fans with 'Locked Up Sunny' online chat show and has introduced many celebrities to her fans.

Off late, this young actress has shared a beautiful masterpiece art and created a buzz on the internet… Have a look!

This beautiful art is made by Sunny and she also doled out that it took 40 days to get completed. Rolling out the details of this art, she said that it is a broken glass art andenhanced with the abstract painting. This Indo-Canadian actress has put many pieces of blue and white glass pieces on the board and beautifully decorated them with the painting.

Sunny also shared an amazing saying amidst the pandemic Coronavirus… She stated that, all the people are living the broken glass moment during the lock down period. Yes, she stated right! We are locked at home and are far away from friends and dear ones. She also wished that we all will come back to normal life soon!!!