Maanayata Dutt Pens A Heartfelt Note On The Occasion Of 13th Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood's ace actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today… This power couple never leave any occasion in supporting each other. Be it the lung cancer treatment times or Sanju Baba's tough jail period, Maanyata always stood beside him and was a strong pillar in his life. Today being their special day, both of them took to their social media accounts and dropped throwback pics along with heartfelt notes.

Maanayata Dutt shared the wedding pic on this special day and also penned a sweet note to her dear hubby Sanjay Dutt… "Another year of fully accepting the dark and the light within each other...another year of holding on together......happy anniversary to my best grip in this world ❤️ #love #grace #positivity #dutts #throwback #beautifullife #thankyougod".

Sanjay and Maanayata looked beautiful in their wedding attires and are seen performing a wedding ritual… She wore a red saree and teamed it with a contrast green blouse. Her gold neckpiece and matching ear-wear along with statement red lips made her look pretty.

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Sophie Choudry, Trishala Dutt, Shilpa Shirodkar and a few others wished this couple in the comments section.

On the other hand, even Sanjay Dutt also showered all his love on his dear wife Maanayata and dropped a sweet post on his Instagram…

Both Sanjay and Maanyata looked awesome twinning in black outfits… Sanjay also wrote, "11.02.2008

Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata

Happy anniversary♥️""

After two years of courtship, Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata got hitched on 11th February 2008 in Goa. Two years later two little rock stars Shahraan and Iqra Dutt were born on October 21, 2010and completed the life of this power couple.

Recently Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer a few months ago and from then he got treated at Kokilaben hospital, Mumbai. He was cured with chemotherapy sessions and soon recovered from this deadly disease. Now, he is all healthy and is busy with the shooting schedules of his upcoming movies.

Speaking about this 'Sadak' actor's work front, he also has two prestigious projects 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' and 'Torbaaz' in his hand…s This ace actor is also roped in for antagonist role in KGF Chapter 2 movie. He will be seen in a ferocious avatar in this sequel of KGF Chapter 1 movie.