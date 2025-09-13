Madalsa Sharma expresses gratitude for being a part of "The Bengal Files": It was an an absolute honour

Mumbai: Television and Bollywood actress Madalsa Sharma recently took to her social media account to express gratitude for being an important part of the recently released movie "The Bengal Files"

Sharing a picture with the director and producer of the movie Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi, Madalsa wrote, “It was an absolute honour and privilege to be a part of this amazing film and to be directed by the master craftsman @vivekagnihotri ji and all my love and respects to the tremendous powerhouse of an actor @pallavijoshiofficial mam. Hope you all are enjoying the film, and thank you for giving me the lovely feedback for my cameo. @iambuddha_films @abhishekofficl @zeestudiosofficial #TheBengalFiles.” Madrasa Sharma played a cameo in the movie that also starred her father-in-law and Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty.

The movie that released on the 5th of September this year was caught amidst a lot of controversies and also faced a ban across the entire of Bengal. Recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which represents 36 affiliated associations and scores of members across the film and television industry, expressed its concern over the undeclared ban on the theatrical screening of the film across West Bengal.

The body said that the film has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), further clearing its theatrical release across India. FWICE appealed to the Government to immediately take due notice of the ban and to ensure that the film is screened across West Bengal without any obstruction or disturbance. FWICE, in a statement, stated, “We appeal to all theatre owners in West Bengal to immediately begin screening ‘The Bengal Files’. The film represents significant investment, effort, and artistic labour of the filmmakers, and its audience deserves the opportunity to view it freely. We stand by the Producers of ‘The Bengal Files’ and appeal to all the Producer bodies across the country to rate their objections against this illegal ban”.

For the uninitiated, ‘The Bengal Files’ is based on the Direct Action Day, which took place on the 16th of August 1946. It elaborate on the real life events of one of the darkest chapters of India when people in Kolkata were brutally killed following several rights. The Direct Action Day riots created a lot of tension and sparked riots between Muslims and Hindus/Sikhs in Noakhali, Bihar, and Punjab. Talking about Madalsa Sharma, the actress was last seen in the super hit television show, Anupama where she played the role of an antagonist Kavya. She received a lot of good reviews from the audience and critics for her character portrayal.