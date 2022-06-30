Madhavan Opens Up On Shah Rukh And Suriya Essaying Cameo Roles In 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Madhavan stepped into the shoes of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan to showcase his life story. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, already the critics reviews are out and the movie bagged excellent ratings. Madhavan dropped the ratings posts on his Twitter page and is all happy to witness the positive buzz on his movie. As he also donned the hat of the director for this movie, his hard work paid off. Off late, he also spoke to the media and spoke about Shah Rukh and Suriya's cameo roles in the movie!

Speaking about how Suriya and Shah Rukh agreed to play the cameo roles, "I was pleasantly surprised and highly indebted. You know people keep talking about how this industry is competitive and killer and stuff but if I had to go by what Shah Rukh sir and Suriya did for me without getting a pie and bent over backwards to get it done. Shah Rukh shot with me in English as well as Hindi. I mean if you ask me and I will tell you with a hand on my heart that this industry is full of some extraordinary graceful and generous people. I'm an outsider, I have no qualms in admitting it because I am and I have found the kind of support and acceptance and love. You know I'm always going to be very grateful, I don't have any complaints at all. I don't think the good Lord will forgive me if I have to say anything otherwise because that's exactly how I feel."

Speaking about the movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is being made in 6 languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Malayalam and Kannada. Well, Nambi Narayanan, the former scientist was accused of espionage and this episode will also be shown in the biopic. Madhavan is making his directorial debut with this movie and is also producing it in association with Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan under the Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures banners. This movie has veteran actress Simran in the lead role while Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Shyam Renganathan, Muralidaran, Karthik Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Dinesh Prabhakar, Mohan Raman, Ron Donachie as Col. Cleaver, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Bijou Thaangjam in other important roles.

This movie will showcase how former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan fought for years together against the false accusation of espionage. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released on 1st July, 2022 in the theatres!