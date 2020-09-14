Malaika Arora Turns Emotional Capturing Her Babies And Turns Emotional As She Is Not Able To Hug Them

We all know that Bollywood glam doll Malaika Arora got tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days back. As she only has mild symptoms, doctors advised her to go with the home quarantine method. Off late, she took to her Instagram and dropped the pic of her son and pet and turned emotional as she is not able to hug them…

In this post, Malaika's son Arhaan and dog Casper are seen in the pic… Malaika clicked this pic from her room and felt sad as she is not able to hug them… She left a heartfelt note and made us know her quarantine experience… "Love knows no boundaries". With our social distancing and self-quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass".



This post garnered millions of views and 'Get Well Soon' messages in the comments section. Bipasha Basu, Amruta Arora, Sophie Chaudry, Dia Mirza, Sanjay Kapoor and a few others left their comments and hope Malaika will be recovered fast and left 'Heart' emoji's showering love on this B-Town lady.

One week ago, Malaika announced that she is tested positive for Covid-19 and is going with home quarantine method…

In this post, she left a note and requested her fans to stay calm and stay safe.



Well, Malaika recently participated as a judge for 'India's Best Dancer' reality show. Unfortunately, 7-8 crew were tested positive for Covid-19 and it might be the reason for Malaika's positive result. The show is immediately stopped due to this unexpected shock.