Malaika eyes wellness, lifestyle for her next business foray

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora has broadened her entrepreneurship horizon with Malaika Arora Ventures. She says her goal is to actively look out for and purposely invest in lifestyle, health and wellness brands.

Malaika successfully established herself as a strategic business investor, with handpicked tie-ups and investments under her business company called Malaika Arora Ventures (MAV).

The 45-year-old actress has sealed tie-ups with e-commerce brand Label Life in the fashion space, SARVA Yoga in fitness and her most recent venture with Rebel Foods' Nude Bowl in the clean eating space.

Rebel Foods is an Indian online restaurant company which operates 11 cloud kitchen brands. It is the largest cloud kitchen restaurant chain in India, operating more than 320 cloud kitchens in India and over 500 in overseas markets, as of July 2021.

Malaika launched her delivery-only restaurant called 'Nude Bowls' in August. It was created by her with an aim to provide the customers with healthy, nutritious meals in a bowl without any hidden ingredients. According to Malaika, 'Nude' stands for 'Nutritious, Undisguised, Delicious, Eats'.

Talking about her ventures, entrepreneur Malaika says: "Our goal at Malaika Arora Ventures (MAV) is to actively look out for and purposely invest in lifestyle, health and wellness brands. Label Life, SARVA Yoga and now Nude Bowl have been our first steps in each of the three directions we have had in mind - Fashion, fitness and wellness."

She added: "But that's not it. We are already in talks with more such brands and expanding ourselves into the overall wellbeing segment, including beauty and health. I personally believe in the comprehensive wellbeing of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other."

Malaika says the "idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now."

"MAV plans to dig deeper and establish itself as one of the major players in this sector."