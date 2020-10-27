Mandira Bedi Took A Private Jet To Bring Her Daughter Tara Home

It is already known that, Bollywood celebrity couple Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal have adopted a 4-year girl child and named her as Tara Bedi Kaushal. Now, speaking to Times Of India, Mandira has shared her experience before adopting Tara and also doled out, how Tara is learning the basics of education.



Speaking about how they brought Tara to their home amid lockdown situation, Mandira told, "Raj went to Jabalpur first, while Vir and I took a private jet the next day. By the time we reached, he had completed all the legal formalities. We fetched them at the airport and flew back."

MandiraBedi revealed that, Tara was adopted from a village near Jabalpur. When asked about how they met Tara amid Covid-19, lockdown, she told, "We did a few video calls before meeting her, and she kept asking us, 'When are you coming?' Today, Tara is very happy and has settled in. She is naughty, fun and absolutely comfortable."

Mandira also doled out that, Tara has already learnt about colours, English alphabets and can count up to 50 and write from 1 to 20. She also said that, her elder son Vir is happy with his sister and also introduced Tara to his classmates during his online sessions. "Tara dotes on him and keeps calls him Virubhaiyya, while he treats her like his pesky little sister. The other day, during one of his online classes, he asked his teacher if he could introduce his sister to the class. All of them got excited and kept asking her questions. We then told them that she can't speak English and knows only Jabalpur."

Mandira made all her fans know about this happy news through her Instagram page…









This post holds a superb family pic… It shows off Mandira, Raj, Vir and Tara under one frame and all in smiles!!! All four of them twinned in off-white outfits and looked like a perfect and complete family. Introducing their daughter Tara to all her fans, Mandira wrote, "She has come to us

Like a blessing from above

Our little girl, Tara.

Four years and a bit

With eyes that sparkle like stars

Sister to her Vir❣️

Welcoming her home

With open arms and pure love

Grateful, thankful. blessed

Tara Bedi Kaushal ❣️

Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020."

MandiraBedi married Raj Kaushal on 14th February, 1999 and she gave birth to her first child Vir on 19th June, 2011. Now after 9 years, they have adopted a girl child and welcomed her their short and sweet family.