Manushi Chhillar Teams Up With John Abraham For 'Tehran' Movie

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar made her entry into Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj movie. Although the movie got the mixed talk, her portrayal as queen Sanyogita was wonderful and received applauds from all corners of B-Town. Now, this beauty queen announced her next movie and is all set to team up with ace actor John Abraham for the Tehran movie. They shared the new pics from the shooting spot and looked great!

Both John Abraham and Manushi shared the new pics from the movie and treated their fans… Take a look!

In the first pic, Manushi looked great holding the clapboard and sported in a rough look with bob cut and denim attire. In the second pic, she is seen along with John Abraham and both looked great holding the guns giving us a hint of the action thriller. Sharing the news, Manushi also wrote, "Super excited to join the one & only @thejohnabraham on #Tehran. This journey is going to be really special! #DineshVijan #ArunGopalan @shobhnayadav @sandeep_leyzell @writish1 @ashmakerz @maddockfilms @bakemycakefilms".

John Abraham also expressed his happiness and welcomed Manushi to Tehran movie. "Welcoming the very talented @manushi_chhillar to the #Tehran team. #DineshVijan #ArunGopalan @shobhnayadav @sandeep_leyzell @writish1 @ashmakerz @maddockfilms @bakemycakefilms".

Tehran movie is being directed by Arun Gopalan and is produced by Maddock and Bake My Cake Films banners. The movie is slated to release in the next year i.e on 25th January, 2023!