Meet Rohit Shetty And Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' Family

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all known for his action entertainers like Singham, Sooryavanshi and Simmba. Coming to the comedy blockbusters Golmaal series and Chennai Express are the best examples. He recently bagged a hit with Sooryavanshi and now he is all set to come up with a complete hilarious movie 'Cirkus'. The title itself captures the pulse and the ensemble cast definitely turns the heads. Having Ranveer Singh as the lead actor, the movie also has glam dolls Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the lead actresses. Varun Sharma is roped in to essay a prominent role in this comedy entertainer. Off late, Rohit dropped the character introduction video and showcased the 'Cirkus' family to his fans through social media.



Ranveer Singh also shared the 'Cirkus' family introductory video and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the post, he also wrote, "Before the trailer drops next week, meet our CIRKUS family!!! #CirkusThisChristmas @rohitshettyproductionz @tseriesfilms @tseries.official".

It showcased Ranveer and Varun in dual roles while all other characters also looked hilarious with their funny expressions. The trailer of this movie will be launched next week!

Cast Details:

• Ranveer Singh in a double role

• Pooja Hegde

• Jacqueline Fernandez

• Varun Sharma in a double role

• Siddhartha Jadhav

• Johnny Lever

• Sanjay Mishra

• Mukesh Tiwari

• Vrajesh Hirjee

• Ashwini Kalsekar

• Murali Sharma

• Tiku Talsania

• Vijay Patkar

• Sulbha Arya

• Brijendra Kala

• Anil Charanjeett

• Abhinay Raj Singh

• Sulabha Arya

• Raaj Vishwakarma

• Garima Agarwal

Cirkus movie is made based on William Shakespeare's iconic play 'The Comedy of Errors' and is the official adoption of the 1982 movie Angoor. As Ranveer Singh is essaying a dual role in this movie, he will romance with B-Town glam dolls Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Going with the plot, this movie will revolve around two sets of identical twins who accidentally get separated after their birth.

This Rohit Shetty's directorial is being produced by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This movie will now hit the theatres for Christmas i.e on 23rd December, 2022!