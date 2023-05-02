Live
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Shine On The Red Carpet Twinning In ‘Valentino’ Outfits
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked awesome twinning on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet…
- They walked down the red carpet wearing Valentino’s designer outfits and looked dreamy holding hands…
The most-awaited Met Gala 2023 season kick-started today i.e on 1st May, 2023… The first day is already witnessing the glitzy looks of ace Hollywood stars like Rihanna, Florence Pugh, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat Jennie, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and a few Indian stars like Isha Ambani and Alia Bhatt. Especially when we speak about Alia Bhatt’s dreamy look, she wore Prabal Gurung’s white gown and aced the red carpet. Now, it’s time to unveil the details of global couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra… They looked awesome wearing Valentino’s designer outfits and walked on the red carpet holding their hearts…
Priyanka and Nick looked awesome on the red carpet twinning in the black-white Valentino outfits… This cute couple made their presence on the red carpet wearing Pierpaolo Piccioli outfits.
Priyanka was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray in a black cady strapless dress with black bow detail and leather gloves along with a black faille cape with white bow, while Nick opted for a blazer, trousers and black silk faille tie, styled by Sydneylopez.
Pee Cee walked on the red carpet with all her grace and swag adding black stilettoes, a diamond neckpiece, matching earrings and a top-knot bun hairdo while Nick opted to be classy with designer black shoes.