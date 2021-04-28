Mithun Chakraborty Says He Is Enjoying A Holiday Thrashing Rumours Of Being Tested Positive For Covid-19

Well, earlier there was news doing rounds in the Bollywood circles that Bollywood's veteran actor and best dancer Mithun Chakraborty was tested positive for Covid-19. But his son Minoh Chakraborty has cleared the air and said that, his father is absolutely fine and is not attacked with the dead coronavirus.

Mithun Chakraborty who was busy in the West Bengal election campaign is now enjoying the break time. Well, his son Minoh also said the same to the media.

Mithun Chakraborty said, "After extensive campaigning for more than a month, I am enjoying my holiday with my favourite food Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto."

Well, Mimoh also issued a statement to and said, "He is absolutely hale and hearty by the grace of God and the love and blessings of his fans. He continues to inspire me every day to work extremely hard and stay positive at all times. Not the COVID positive I must say. We have to take all the SOPs very seriously and follow as directed. This is a war we can't lose to this pandemic."

Well, the surge in the Covid-19 cases has made many of the actors to get in contact with the Covid-19. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Pooja Hegde and a few others were tested positive for Covid-19.

With the rise in the cases due to the second wave of Covid-19, the release dates of Bollywood movies are also getting postponed. All the actors are creating awareness among their fans about vaccination and are urging them to stay home and stay safe. Even they are requesting to donate the plasma to the Covid-19 patients.