Movies Round-Up Of July 2021: Mimi And Toofan Entertain The Audience With Their Intriguing Plots

Movies Round-Up Of July 2021: We have come to the end of July 2021… Well, when compared to the last couple of months, this month is all entertaining as almost 6 Bollywood movies were released on various OTT platforms. Well, Mimi bagged the blockbuster status with its intriguing and hilarious content and even the Toofan movie also got positive reviews.

Let us have a look at the movies that were released in July 2021…

1. Mimi

Release Date: 26th July, 2021

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Laxman Utekar

The plot is all refreshing and had Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in other pivotal roles. Kriti Sanon turns into a surrogate mother for a foreign couple as they offer a huge amount of money. But all of a sudden they head back to their country refusing to take the baby. Well, Kriti Sanon comes back to her home and delivers the baby. The first half is all hilarious while the second half showcases the emotional journey of Kriti as she turns into a mother.

2. Hungama 2

Release Date: 23rd July, 2021

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash

Director: Priyadarshan

Being the sequel to the blockbuster Hungama movie and that too being the Priyadarshan's movie, there were a lot of expectations of this film. But it received a mixed talk. Paresh and Shilpa Shetty are seen essaying the roles of husband and wife. While Paresh misunderstands the friendship between his wife and lead actor Meezan. On the other hand, Pranitha Subhash makes her entry with a baby and claims that Meezan is the father of the little one. Amid all these confusions and triangular love story, the plot is hilarious and is worth watching!

3. Toofan

Release Date: 16th July, 2021

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Being a sports drama, Farhan Akhtar essays the role of a boxer Aziz Ali in this movie. Aziz Ali turns into a boxer from a street fighter with the motivation of his girlfriend Mrunal and coach Paresh Rawal. But all of a sudden he faces 5 years ban and then how he makes his comeback to the ring forms the crux of the story.

4. Collar Bomb

Release Date: 9th July, 2021

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar VIP

Cast: Jimmy Shergil and Asha Negi

Director: Dnyanesh Zoting

Even this small screen movie also had many expectations being an action drama. But it was totally disappointing due to the lack of proper script. It is all about Jilly who essayed the role of a cop in this movie. He is forced to commit crimes as a suicide bomber blackmails him. How will he protect the people from the suicide bomber and catch him will form the crux of the story.

5. Haseen Dilruba

Relase Date: 2nd July, 2021

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: TaapseePannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane

Director: Vinil Mathew

Being a crime thriller, Taapsee and Vikrant Massey essay the roles of a wife and husband. But Taapsee falls in love with her husband's cousin as she faces issues with Vikrant. Thereafter Harshvardhan Rane who essayed the role of Taapsee's lover is found dead. It becomes a tricky case as Police fail to find the real culprit. The movie is all interesting and even engaged the audience too!

6. 14 Pehre

Streaming Date: 23rd July, 2021

OTT Platform: ZEE 5

Cast: Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda

Director: Devanshu Singh

This movie also created noise on social media with the interesting trailer. But it failed to impress the audience after its release. Aditi Karwasra (Kriti Kharbanda) and Sanjay Lal Singh (Vikrant Massey) are colleagues and fall in love working in the same company. But their parents who oppose their wedding due to caste issues try to separate them. Well, how will they get married forms the crux of the story.