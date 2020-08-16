MS Dhoni Retires: Mahesh Babu, Taapsee Pannu And Riteish Deshmukh Drop Their Heart Warming Messages

MS Dhoni Retires: MS Dhoni… Fondly called as 'Captain Cool' has finally stopped his run on the International Cricket Field!!! This former Indian captain bids adieu to his International cricket and makes all his fans feel sad with his sudden decision. Although this great cricketer is away from the field since 2019 World Cup, his fans hoped him to return to the ground in a few months. Well, his decision is welcomed from all parts of the country and wishes are pouring through social media. Even our ace actors like Mahesh Babu, Taapsee and Riteish Deshmukh shower their love on this Chennai Kings captain…



Mahesh Babu

Who can forget Mahi's helicopter shots or the iconic sixer which made India win the World Cup for the second time in 2011??? Mahi is definitely an inspiration to all the young generation!!! Mahesh Babu dropped the iconic pic of Dhoni hitting the special sizer and wrote, "How can I ever forget the iconic sixer!! World cup champions 2011 India!! Was in the stands at The Wankhede, proud and tears rolling down... Cricket will never be the same... Take a bow @mahi7781 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Legend."



Yes… We take a bow and will always reminisce his great innings!!!

Taapsee Pannu

😞 a chapter ends in Indian cricket https://t.co/rIyCFrwVn4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 15, 2020

This Pink actress dropped the NDTV breaking news post and sadly wrote, "a chapter ends in Indian cricket…". Mahi made us witness the golden era Indian cricket in the last decade with all his historical wins.



Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish also dropped the iconic sixer pic of Dhoni and wrote, "No retirement from our hearts Heart suit #MSDhoni



@msdhoni…". Yes, there will be no retirement for our dear Dhoni in our hearts as his historical wins and amazing cricket shots always stay alive on the ground!!!

We always love you Dhoni… You are a hero and a true legend!!!