Mumbai Saga Trailer: John Aims To Rule The City But Emraan Vows To Kill Him Being A Cop

Just a couple of days back we have witnessed the power-packed teaser of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movie 'Mumbai Saga'… This movie being the story of Bombay's underworld drama, it has John as a gangster and Emraan as the cop. Off late, the makers of this movie have dropped the trailer and created a buzz on social media rolling us back to the 1980s and 90s. Well, John shared the trailer on his Instagram for all his fans…

The trailer is a complete action-packed one… Be it the fight sequences or the noise evolved from firing the bullets, it is all about the cat and mouse fight of a gangster and a cop. John Abraham who slowly carved his niche in the underworld turns deadly by killing a reputed businessman. Here enters the cop Emraan Hashmi who is appointed to arrest Amartya Rao (Joh Abraham). We need to wait and watch who wins this deadly game. It is either gangster John or cop Emraan. Well, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as John Abraham's wife.



Along with sharing the trailer, John also wrote, "Mumbai Saga Trailer

Presenting the trailer of Saga of the year!

Well, Emraan Hashmi also dropped the trailer of 'Mumbai Saga' on his Instagram…

He also wrote, "Mumbai saga trailer



Presenting the trailer of *Saga* of the year!

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the lead actress of this movie while Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, PrateikBabbar, Gulshan Grover, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni and Shaad Randhawa will be seen in other prominent roles.

'Mumbai Saga' movie is being directed by Sanjay Gupta and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir under T-Series and White Weather Films banner. This movie will hit the big screens on 19th March 2021…