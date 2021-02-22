Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens About His Film Career And Says 'If I Repeat My Characters, I Would Get Bored'

Bollywood ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is all busy with a handful of projects is known for his sartorial picks. Rather than commercial dramas, he only picks the subjects which are interesting and gives him a chance to elevate his acting… He spoke to media about his picks and doled out, "I love characters that have complications. I want them to be idealistic or maybe not, but I surely don't want cliché characters."



He added, "If the part offered to me, doesn't work, then I don't look at the rest of the project. Story aur sab kuch, phir bhaata nahin hai. I don't want to be the same; an actor, who has been playing a hero for 35 years! If I repeat my characters, I would get bored and would leave this line of work in two years. That's why I plan my films in a way that they are different from each other so I have fun shooting them and the audience can look forward to a new me."



This 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor finally concluded saying, "Initially, you get some films in which you stand out and people notice you, so they become game changers movies. But to depend on them and to think that ab nikal padi gaadi, galat thought hai.

Every film gives you a different experience and you have to prove in every film. If you get a century in one match, you have to deliver a good score in the next one too. You can't rest on your laurels. I think every film should be treated with the same respect and and zeal which is how you make a name.

Giving one or two hit films don't make you an actor. In fact, being consistent and experimenting with roles throughout your career proves and makes you an actor. That's why every film is important. Aisa kehna ke do saal pehle ek hit di, aur usi ke hangover mein rahena, ya 20 saal tak usi hangover mein rahena, sahi nahin hai (laughs). Ek body of work hota hai and if any actor has passion for his work, then that helps you focus on characters which you work on and create that magic. That is the process and every actor enjoys it".