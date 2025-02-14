Live
Neetu Kapoor shares a glimpse of her Valentine
Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently took to social media to give a glimpse of her Valentine.
The actress posted a beautiful photo that captured her close-knit family, featuring her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara. The photo also features Ranbir Kapoor, his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, and their little bundle of joy, Raha Kapoor. The image, dishing out family goals, highlighted the love that binds the family together, with the adorable Raha adding a special touch to the family moment.
Alongside the image, Neetu wrote, “Happy Valentines Day.” Interestingly, the actress’ post serves as a gentle reminder that the day is not just about romantic love but also about the bond shared with family.
Last year, the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress shared an emotional picture, edited by a fan, featuring her late husband Rishi Kapoor with his granddaughter Raha. In the caption, she expressed her longing, writing, “I wish Rishi ji was with us even today... and with Raha too.”
A few days ago, the actress shared a throwback video of her late husband Rishi enjoying a plate of biryani. For the caption, Neetu wrote, “When @samosastories cooked for Rishi ji in NYC.”
Last month, Neetu celebrated her wedding anniversary by sharing a string of throwback photos featuring her and Rishi Kapoor. The 'Yaarana' actress captioned the post, “Memories one carries on but never ever forgets!!”
Rishi and Neetu tied the knot on January 22, 1980. Over the years, they went on to feature in several iconic films, including “Do Dooni Char,” “Besharam,” “Kabhi Kabhie,” “Rafoo Chakkar,” and “Amar Akbar Anthony.”
Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a prolonged battle with leukemia. At the time of his death, he was in Mumbai during the COVID-19 lockdown. He had previously sought treatment for his illness in New York, accompanied by Neetu Kapoor and their family.
Two years after Rishi's passing, their son, Ranbir Kapoor, married actress Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.