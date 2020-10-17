Neha Dhupia Shares Her Husband Angad's Pic Which Has The Woman In A Black Bikini

Bollywood's cool couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi flew to the Maldives last week and are having fun… They are leaving no stone unturned and are enjoying the picturesque places of this ultimate tourist spot… Off late, Neha shared an amazing image on her Instagram page and asked her fans should she be worried looking at the woman in black bikini in the pic…









Well, this cool pic shoes off Angad sporting in a blue short and has a lady beside him who is dressed up in a black bikini… Neha asked her fans, "@angadbedi spotted in the Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered 🙈 ... should I be worried??? @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives".









Well, it is none other than Neha whose face is covered with the over-sized hat… When we look at Angad's Instagram post, the answer is revealed!!! Both are seen having fun on the seaside enjoying the beautiful aura of blue waters and lush green coconut trees…

Angad also wrote, "#Maldives state of mind!!! With the Mrs @nehadhupia @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives #vacation #holiday…"

Coming to Angad's work front, he was last seen in Janhvi Kapoor starrer GunjanSaxena movie. He essayed the role of Gunjan's brother and bagged compliments for his ace performance. Next, he will be seen in ALT Balaji's 'Mumbhai' web series. Well, Neha Dhupia is busy with her MTV Roadies show. It is the 18th season of this most popular Television reality show.