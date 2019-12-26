Nick's surprising gift to Priyanka Chopra

The Bollywood's cute couple Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra enjoyed to the core and celebrated Christmas with lots of joy and fun with their near and dear.

Nick posted a video on his Instagram page on the occasion of Christmas Eve and it was witnessed that all the family members are busy in decorating the dining table with yummy and crunchy Christmas special dishes.

In another post, this lovely couple was seen holding together with a winsome smile. They wished all their fans 'Merry Christmas' and made us go mad at them. They posed to cams amidst the beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Priyanka was seen wearing a golden gown and Nick went with the green tee and maroon pants. Their smile is just enough to steal their hearts.

Finally, Priyanka revealed her Christmas gift received from her dear hubby. Can anyone guess it???



It is the 'Snow Bike'… Priyanka was surprised and had a wonderful ride on it. She posted the videos on her Instagram page and shared her joy with her fans.

Nick also shared a few beautiful pictures, where both of them are seen having a ride on the snowmobile.

In the last post, Priyanka shared a few pictures of her family. Nick-Priyanka celebrated this joyous festival with their whole family and had a great party time with them.

