Oonchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher And Boman Irani Team Up For This Sooraj Barjatya's Directorial

Bollywood is on the next level of filmmaking as most of the makers are producers are preferring to bring up new concepts on the big screens. Be it biopics, thrillers, horror movies, mainly they are concentrating on the multi-starrer casting to get that Pan India appeal. Off late, another big news is doing rounds in the media that Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is going to be part of Sooraj Barjatya's next movie 'Oonchai'.

Well, this movie is definitely going to be a bigger one as it also includes versatile actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. They are roped in to play prominent characters and going with the plot, it might be a subject on 'Friendship'. Well, Neena Gupta who is now in the best phase of her career is also part of this movie.

According to the sources, "This would mark the second collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta after their on-going assignment, Goodbye. Sooraj Barjatya has been working day and night to get a formidable ensemble in place for what he terms the most special film of his career. Contrary to the image of churning out family drama's, this would mark Sooraj's foray into displaying an emotional tale of friendship".

If speculations turn true, Big B, Boman Irani Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will essay the roles of best friends in this movie. There are also rumours that Pankaj Tripathi will be a part of this movie and a source added, "The cast comprises many more senior actors. It's one of the biggest ensembles in recent times, and Sooraj Barjatya's story will appeal to audiences across the country. He is planning to start shooting soon and bring it only in theatres in the second half of next year".

Speaking about the Oonchai movie, it will be the seventh movie of the director Sooraj Barjatya. His last movie was Salman Khan's Prem rattan Dhan Payo and all his movies are complete family entertainers with ensemble casting.

On the other hand, there are also speculations that, Sooraj will also direct a movie with Salman Khan after Oonchai which will take off in 2023.