Padma Awards 2020: Ekta Kapoor And Karan Johar Receive Prestigious 'Padma Shri' Awards

The prestigious 'Padma Awards' for the years 2020 and 2021 were given out today by President Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan I, New Delhi. This event was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Singh. Well, Bollywood ace filmmakers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor received the prestigious Padma Shri – the Fourth Highest Civilian Award in the country and shared their happiness with all their fans dropping the videos on their social media pages.



Ekta Kapoor

In these pics, she is seen along with her father Jeetendra… She also wrote, "Thanku Thanku Thanku the biggest day of my professional life n second only to d the birth of my son!#padmashri #JAIHIND".

In this post, she shared the complete video of receiving the prestigious award from the hands of President Ramnath Kovind… She also thanked all her family and friends jotting down, "It is an absolute honour to receive the Fourth Highest Civilian Award for my humble contribution in the field of performing arts. It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride. I want to dedicate this badge of honour to my pillars of strength - my mom tushar laqu ravie and dad. They believed in me with their whole heart and it is because of them, I am who I am! I want to thank my family, friends, my team at Balaji Telefilms and most importantly - the audience, for believing in me and supporting me. I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms, give talents a platform that they truly deserve, instill pride and give back to the country that has fuelled my ambition and dreams. JAI HIND #PadmaAwards".

Karan Johar

Even this ace filmmaker also shared the video of receiving the prestigious award and wrote, "Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. This is a momumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love! @presidentofindia #PadmaAwards2020".

Even Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami and late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam were also awarded Padma Awards today!