Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra Is Enjoying Her Vacation In Germany

Parineeti Chopra Is Enjoying Her Vacation In Germany
Highlights

Bollywood’s cutie pie Parineeti Chopra is seen enjoying her winter vacation in Germany. This diva is a travel buff and this makes her travel all over...

Bollywood's cutie pie Parineeti Chopra is seen enjoying her winter vacation in Germany. This diva is a travel buff and this makes her travel all over the Earth with much ease.

She loves to jet off to exotic locations and makes her fans happy sharing pictures on her Instagram account. Parineeti couldn't travel much this year, as she was busy with her shooting schedule. But at the end of the year, she took a break and flew off to Germany.

We have collated all her pics and presented it especially for our readers… Have a look!

The first pic is straight from Munich, Germany…


Parineeti is seen hanging out with her closed ones. She sported in a white over-sized sweater and paired it with black skin-tight pants. The gum boots and the Louis Vitton bag have attracted many eyeballs. This girl looked so cute in the black hat and stole the hearts with her winsome smile.

The second one is from Marienplatz…


View this post on Instagram

White christmas ☃️❄️🍂

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

She captioned this image as 'White Christmas'… Parineeti was seen enjoying the cold climate and Christmas aura to the core.

She wore a white sweat shirt and paired it with same coloured pants. The Dior bag and the black beanie cap highlighted her western attire.


Now comes the best one and the third image… She was seen in the same outfit but added a black-white oversized coat and black belt. The black cap and gloves made her protect from the cold weather in Germany.

On the whole, Parineeti enjoyed the 'Christmas' aura in Germany and also made us witness the beautiful locations with the images… Thank you darling!!!

On the work front, Parineeti is busy with Saina Nehwal's biopic which is scheduled to release in 2020.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time30 Dec 2019 8:24 AM GMT

Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time

PM Modi Launches CAA Outreach Initiative
PM Modi Launches CAA Outreach Initiative
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state today
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state...
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East


Top