Parineeti Chopra Is Enjoying Her Vacation In Germany

Bollywood's cutie pie Parineeti Chopra is seen enjoying her winter vacation in Germany. This diva is a travel buff and this makes her travel all over the Earth with much ease.

She loves to jet off to exotic locations and makes her fans happy sharing pictures on her Instagram account. Parineeti couldn't travel much this year, as she was busy with her shooting schedule. But at the end of the year, she took a break and flew off to Germany.

We have collated all her pics and presented it especially for our readers… Have a look!

The first pic is straight from Munich, Germany…





Parineeti is seen hanging out with her closed ones. She sported in a white over-sized sweater and paired it with black skin-tight pants. The gum boots and the Louis Vitton bag have attracted many eyeballs. This girl looked so cute in the black hat and stole the hearts with her winsome smile.

The second one is from Marienplatz…





She captioned this image as 'White Christmas'… Parineeti was seen enjoying the cold climate and Christmas aura to the core.

She wore a white sweat shirt and paired it with same coloured pants. The Dior bag and the black beanie cap highlighted her western attire.





Now comes the best one and the third image… She was seen in the same outfit but added a black-white oversized coat and black belt. The black cap and gloves made her protect from the cold weather in Germany.

On the whole, Parineeti enjoyed the 'Christmas' aura in Germany and also made us witness the beautiful locations with the images… Thank you darling!!!

On the work front, Parineeti is busy with Saina Nehwal's biopic which is scheduled to release in 2020.