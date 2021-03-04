Parineeti Chopra's 'Saina' Teaser Is Out

Saina Nehwal… This ace badminton player needs no introduction!!! She the first Indian woman badminton player to bag the Olympic medal. As the sports stars' biopics are creating new trends in Bollywood, even Saina Nehwal's biopic is also being made with the title 'Saina'… B-Town's glam doll Parineeti Chopra will essay the titular role in this movie and step into the shoes of Saina Nehwal. Off late, the makers have dropped the teaser of this sports drama and showed off a glimpse of Saina's life journey.

Parineeti Chopra shared the teaser of 'Saina' movie on her Twitter page and made us go aww with her transformation…





The teaser starts off with the introduction of Saina Nehwal's character… In this male-dominated world, here enters our Saina who holds the 'Badminton Racket' instead of the common kitchen utensils. A glimpse of her games is shown in this teaser. She is only the woman badminton player who won the Olympic medal. She also bagged 5 Commonwealth medals and was also awarded with Arjuna, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards. Saina was even only the Indian Badminton player to bag the world's no. 1 rank. It was all possible only with her hard work and with the support of her parents.

The teaser is worth watch as it showed off the struggle of Saina Nehwal… Be it her injury, winning journey or the game plan, this video made us await for the movie with all the interesting elements.

Saina movie is being directed by Amole Gupte and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah under T-Series and Front Foot Pictures banners. This sports biopic will hit the big screens on 26th March, 2021.