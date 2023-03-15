Pooja Bhatt Shares Alia Bhatt's Unseen Pics with Mahesh Bhatt in Birthday Post for New Mom

Actor Alia Bhatt turned 30 on March 15, and on her special day, her sister, Pooja Bhatt, shared some rare family photos on Instagram. Pooja wrote, "Happy International Alia Bhatt Day," and shared a series of pictures featuring Alia, herself, and their father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. In the photos, Mahesh Bhatt wore an all-black look while Pooja and Alia donned white outfits with similar blazers. Alia completed her look with a black hat. The pictures seem to have been taken last month at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash in Mumbai.

Alia's first birthday as a mother was celebrated today. She and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022. On her birthday, many Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Sonam Kapoor, took to social media to wish her a happy birthday.





Sonam Kapoor wished Alia on her birthday with an old photo of themselves together, while Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback photo of herself kissing Alia on the cheek. Kareena and her family are reportedly on a vacation in Africa's Masai Mara wildlife reserve, where Ranbir had proposed to Alia.

Alia will be seen next in director Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. She recently shot for the film in Kashmir with her daughter Raha. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart of Stone, which will be released in August this year.