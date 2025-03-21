Pulkit Samrat expresses his excitement as ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’ finally gets release date after hurdles

Mumbai: Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif's upcoming romantic comedy, “Suswagatam Khushamadeed,” has finally secured a release date after overcoming numerous hurdles.

The actor expressed his excitement and relief over the announcement, reflecting on the challenges the film has overcome to reach this stage. The film features the fresh pairing of Pulkit along with the debutant Isabelle Kaif, sister of actress Katrina Kaif. Set against a vibrant backdrop, the movie showcases a unique cross-cultural love story, emphasizing the power of togetherness in today’s divided world.

Speaking about the film, the ‘Fukrey’ actor shared, “I am happy to be a part of a good story and a good team. I am glad that the makers believe so much in the film that in spite of so many hurdles, date changes, etc., we are finally gonna release the film that we’ve made with so much love! It’s been years of waiting, and now I can’t wait for the audiences to watch this work of heart and labor!”

Isabelle, who will be seen playing the role of Noor in the film, shared, “Being part of this film has been a wonderful experience. Working with Pulkit and director Dhiraj has been great. We had a lovely time shooting, and I hope the audience enjoys the film!”

Director Dhiraj Kumar added, "Suswagatam Khushamadeed" is a story that conveys a strong message of love and togetherness. This film serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries, and I am sure that the film will touch every heart.”

“Suswagatam Khushamadeed” is produced by Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj, Deepak Dhar, Azaan Ali, Suneel Rao, and co-produced by Javed Deoriawale, and is directed by Dhiraj Kumar. The film also stars actors like Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, late Arun Bali, Neela Mulherkar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanoujia, Mehul Surana, Shruti Ulfat, and Sajjad Delafrooz.

The romantic comedy is slated to hit the theatres on 16th May 2025.