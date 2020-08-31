Rajkummar Rao Receives A Hilarious Birthday Wish From His Girlfriend Patralekhaa With 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Twist

The bandwagon of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' mash-up is growing big… From Kartik Aaryan to Disha Patani, most of the B-Town actors have already dropped the mimicking videos on social media. Now, Rajkummar Rao's girlfriend Patralekhaa also joined this bandwagon and wished her dear beau giving a hilarious twist. Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 36th birthday today among his family members.

Patralekhaa took to her Instagram and dropped a couple of candid pics and added 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' hashtag to the post… Have a look!

This post holds a couple of candid pics of Rajkummar Rao… The first one being the close-up one and other two show off the stylish side of this 'Newton' lead actor. Those modish goggles, furry jacket and attitude pose made us go awe…



Patralekhaa wrote, "Happy birthday to the golden boy with a beautiful heart❤️ Thank you for telling me #Rasodemeinkauntha🤣 #happybirthdayrajkummarrao."

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood biggies like Hansal Mehta, Farah Khan and a few others dropped their wishes in the comments section!

Even Farah Khan, Preity Zinta and Sonam Kapoor took to their Instagram accounts and dropped throwback pics of Rajkummar Rao along with wishing him on his birthday.

Farah Khan

Sonam Kapoor

Preity Zinta





Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao… Stay happy and blessed!!!