Rajkummar Rao Wraps Up 'Bheed' Shooting And Shares A Pic With His Director Anubhav Sinha

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Rajkummar Rao is presently working with the filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for his next movie 'Bheed'. It has glam doll Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress. Off late, Rajkummar Rao wrapped up the shooting of this movie and shared this good news via Instagram page sharing a pic with his director.

Sharing a beautiful pic with his director Anubhav Sinha, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "And it's a Wrap #BHEED. Can't express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You're a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. इस "भीड़" में एक बहुत अच्छे दोस्त मिल गए मुझे। I love you sir".

Well, Anubhav Sinha also shared a pic from his shooting spot on his Instagram page…

He also wrote, "इस क़दर भीड़,

कि मैं,

खुद को दिखाई भी ना दूँ।

इस क़दर शोर,

कि मैं,

उस को सुनाई भी ना दूँ॥"

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao who recently married his lady love Ptralekhaa expressed his happiness working with Abubhav Sinha. "I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It's a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of Ludo last year. I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation."

This movie will be jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar under their T-Series and Benaras Media works banners.

Well, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first met in 2014 on the sets of Hansal Mehta's CityLights movie and gradually fell in love. Finally, after their love bond of 11 years, they got married 15th November, 2021 and started new innings of their life…