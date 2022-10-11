Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay And Satya Dev Are On A Mission To Prove The Existence Of Ancient Bridge Ram Setu

Bollywood's most-busiest actor Akshay Kumar already delivered 4 movies this year and entertained all his fans and movie buffs. Now, he is once again all set to hit the theatres with the 'Ram Setu' movie and this one will be the last one for this year… So, the last movie is definitely going to be a bang as it deals with the ancient bridge Ram Setu plot. Off late, the makers launched the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the intense plot…

Akshay Kumar, Satya Dev and Jacqueline shared the trailer on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu… Hope you show even more love to the trailer. और इस दिवाली, आइये अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ राम सेतु की दुनिया का हिस्सा बनने| #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide. https://t.co/Di7MEqbQGR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 11, 2022

The trailer starts off by showcasing how the government approaches Supreme Court to demolish Ram Setu but then Nasser enters the scene and asks the archaeology department head Akshay Kumar to prove the existence of the ancient bridge Ram Setu. Here begins Akshay's mission which is filled with many challenges and action adventures. Many try to attack his team and then he realises that they were sent to be killed in this mission. Finally, it is shown that Akshay is seen walking on the bridge holding the limestone. Even Nushrat, Jacqueline and Satya Dev's glimpses were impressive! Akshay shared the trailer in Telugu and Tamil languages too!

Satya Dev also shared the trailer and wrote, "This Diwali, we invite you and your family for an action-adventure ride of a lifetime! #RamSetuTrailer Out Now! #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased how Akshay Kumar and his teammates Satya Dev and Jacqueline Fernandez are on a mission to save Ram Setu and that too with the time limit of 3 days.

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming movie. This film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. Well, the shooting was also kick-started on the Diwali festival and the movie will hit the big screens on the same festival day! This movie also has Tollywood's ace actor Satyadev and glam doll Jacqueline Fernandez in prominent roles.

Ram Setu will hit the screens on 25th October, 2022 on the occasion of the Diwali festival and showcase us the unknown facts of the Ram Setu!