Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' First Look Poster Is Out

Ranbir Kapoor who is also known as the chocolate boy of Bollywood is in the best phase of his career. From a couple of years, he was away from the big screens and was last seen in Sanju movie. Now, he is all having Brahmastra, Shamshera Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled movie. All of these are the most-awaited ones and are having intriguing plots. A couple of days ago, Ranbir's Shamshera first look poster was leaked on social media. Now, confirming the same, the makers shared the same first-look poster and showcased this ace actor in a terrific never-before-seen avatar. Along with the poster, the makers also revealed the release date of this movie and surprised all his fans and netizens.

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and the makers shared the Shamshera first look poster on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Alia Bhatt

Ranbir looked in a complete rough look with a full beard and messy short bob hairstyle! He is seen holding an axe and with some wounds on his face. Sharing the poster, Alia also wrote, "Now that's a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning".

Sanjay Dutt also shared the poster and wrote, "The legend of Shamshera is coming to your big screens on 22nd July! Experience it in @imax in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. #RanbirKapoor | @_vaanikapoor_ | @karanmalhotra21 | @yrf | #Shamshera22ndJuly".

Coming to Vaani Kapoor, she captioned the first look poster jotting down, "The hero who rose to be a legend – Shamshera. Experience it in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Shamshera is a periodic film and has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, Tridha Choudhury, Azhar Gadhiya, Pitobash Tripathy and Chitrak Bandyopadhyay. According to the sources, Shamshera is set in the 1980s and is based on the fictitious city of Kaza. It showcases how Shamshera who was a slave turns into a leader and becomes the legend of his tribe. The movie is being made in Hindi and will be dubbed into Telugu and Tamil languages. It is being helmed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It will hit the big screens on 22nd July, 2022. So, within two months gap, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen twice on the big screens with Shamshera and Brahmastra movies. Ranbir will essay a dual role in this movie and Sanjay Dutt is the main antagonist. Vaani Kapoor is the main lead actress and she also took special training in Kathak dance form for this movie.