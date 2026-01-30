AP launches India’s largest energy-efficient housing drive

Vijayawada: As part of its push towards climate resilience and sustainable development, the Andhra Pradesh government has rolled out one of India’s most ambitious large-scale energy efficiency initiatives in public housing by integrating high-efficiency appliances into Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) homes for lakhs of beneficiaries.

The initiative was formalised through a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) among the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL), Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Central PSUs under the Ministry of Power and the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (AP SEEDCO).

The MoU was signed at the India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 International Conference held at ONGC ATI, Goa, in the presence of senior Government of India officials and global energy and sustainability experts. The agreement was exchanged between APSHCL Managing Director Arun Babu and EESL Chief Executive Officer Akhilesh Kumar Dixit.

In the first phase, the State will equip five lakh PMAY households with energy-efficient appliances, making it the largest such intervention in public housing in the country. Each beneficiary family will receive four LED bulbs, two LED batten lights and two BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) ceiling fans, enabling households to move into homes that are affordable as well as energy-efficient from the outset.

Experts at IEW 2026 described the programme as a major milestone in India’s sustainable housing ecosystem. With BLDC fans offering 70–80 per cent energy savings and LED lighting significantly reducing power consumption, each household is expected to save about Rs 3,341 annually on electricity bills. The initiative is also expected to ease peak power demand, reduce stress on distribution networks and improve grid stability, particularly during summer months.

In a message, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a national frontrunner in embedding sustainability into mass housing programmes. A pilot covering 18,000 beneficiaries, launched by the Chief Minister at Rayachoti on November 12 last year, recorded positive energy savings, high beneficiary satisfaction and operational readiness for statewide expansion.