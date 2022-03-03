Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Release Date Is Unveiled

Bollywood's energetic and versatile actor Ranveer Singh is all busy with a handful of projects… he just completed the shooting of his latest project 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and is all set to entertain the audience with this comedy movie. Off late, he also announced the release date of this movie and treated all his fans with a funny promo…



Ranveer Singh shared the funny promo of the Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In the promo, he looked awesome and showcased a few promos of a cop, action, dual role, spider-man, astronaut and gunde appeals and finally said, that Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a complete new entertainer. He also unveiled the release date and doled out that the movie will hit the theatres on 13th May, 2022!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video. Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May."

Well, Taran Adarsh shared a new poster of the movie and confirmed the release date of Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie…

Ranveer Singh is seen protecting a few women who hid their faces with ghunghat. He looked awesome in the polka-dotted shirt and teamed it with an ash coloured trouser. Taran also wrote, "RANVEER SINGH: YRF ANNOUNCES 'JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR' RELEASE DATE... #JayeshbhaiJordaar - starring #RanveerSingh in title role - will release in *cinemas* on 13 May 2022... Directed by #DivyangThakkar... Produced by #ManeeshSharma... #YRF presents... Release date announcement video: https://youtu.be/qJ31jmJnfP8".

Speaking about his character, Ranveer earlier said, "Jayesh is not your typical larger than life hero but what he does in the course of the story is heroic. And that is something I was attracted to. He evolves into a hero and what he pulls off is remarkable and truly super. He is a superhero of a very unconventional type."

This comedy genre movie has Shalini Pandey as the lead actress and Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak and Aparashakti in other important roles. Ranveer is all set to essay the role of a Gujrati man where he believes in equal rights for both men and women. This movie is produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films banner.