Ranveer-starrer ‘83’ to hit theatres on June 4

Highlights

The much-awaited cricket drama '83', starring Ranveer Singh, will hit theatres on June 4.

Ranveer, who will essay the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in '83', shared a poster of the film on Instagram on Friday and made the announcement. He captioned the poster as, "June 4th 2021!!! In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam. #thisis83."

The film is based on India's historic 1983 cricket World Cup win, led by Kapil Dev. '83' will be released in four languages across India on the big screen.

The Kabir Khan directorial also stars Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem and Jatin Sarna, among others.

