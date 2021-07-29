RGV's shocking comments on Raj Kundra

The nation got shocked when Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai cops.

For the uninitiated, Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly making porn videos and uploading them on apps by cheating and forcing young girls by making false promises to cast them offers in web series. Raj Kundra is now set on remand for police custody. Amidst this, Ram Gopal Varma made some shocking comments. It is known that Ram Gopal Varma directed adult films like GST with porn star Mila Malkova. He has now responded on Raj Kundra's arrest.

"There is nothing wrong if one takes porn. However if one forces others to watch porn and makes it a business then it is wrong. I do know what Raj Kundra did. But the allegations are that he forced people to act in porn videos. If it is true, then it is a crime," said RGV.