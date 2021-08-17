Rhea Kapoor Drops The Official Wedding Pics And Looks Stunning As A Modern Bride

It is all known that Bollywood's ace got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani on 14th August, 2021 amid a few family members as it was a close-knit affair. Well, from then, Rhea Kapoor's wedding pics are doing rounds on the internet! Off late, Rhea treated all her fans by sharing the official wedding pics on her Instagram page and expressed her happiness with all her fans!



All three pics showcase beautiful bride Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani performing some wedding rituals. They are all happy and smiling heart-fully!

Rhea also jotted down, "I wanted to run away and get married in my living room. Thank you for making that possible". She thanked all those who made it a grand event!

This is the perfect modern bride look of Rhea Kapoor. She looked classy and enchanting wearing a white-gold six-yard wonder-piece which is enhanced with a cut-work border. She went with a heavy kundan choker and upped her bridal glam with the checkered net dupatta. Her flowy tresses and bridal makeup made her look like a modern princess.

Rhea looked awesome with those kundan bangle bracelets and also made us go aww with her winged liner.

In this post, Rhea dropped the details of her bridal saree and thanked designer Anamika Khanna and others who made her look gorgeous on her wedding day. "On my most vulnerable day thank you for taking care of me. 14.8.21. My chanderi sari by @anamikakhanna.in my most non judgemental, patient friend. My jewels by my mom my everything @kapoor.sunita the Pearl veil, vintage by @birdhichand beauty by my rock @namratasoni pictures by my angels @thehouseofpixels".

Rhea also shared a beautiful wedding picture yesterday on her social media page and showered all her love on her dear husband Karan Boolani. "12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you're my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be. I'll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more."

Well, Rhea Kapoor's father organized a small reception at his Mumbai house on Monday for all his near and dear. Farah Khan shared a beautiful video from the event and showcased Anil Kapoor's energetic performance…

Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor shook their legs for the "Abhi Tho Party Shuru Hui Hai…" song and looked great in their designer outfits. They entertained the guests to the core and Farah also thanked them for being such great hosts of the party!

Farah with the brother of bride Arjun Kapoor!

Farah with handsome father of the bride Anil Kapoor…