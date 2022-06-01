RIP KK: Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani And A Few More Celebs Of The Music Industry Mourn For The Loss Of This Popular Singer
- Singer KK passed away at the age of 53 last night!
- Many popular singers and musicians mourned for the sudden demise of KK!
Singer KK's sudden demise left the whole country go shocked… He passed away at the age of 53 after his performance at a live event in Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. He reportedly suffered a massive heart attack and was taken to CMRI hospital. But doctors declared him dead and made all his fans and family members mourn! From Shreya Ghoshal to Vishal Dadlani are moved by the sudden demise of their partner so, they dropped heartfelt posts on social media reminiscing their dear friend!
Shreya Ghoshal
She shared a pic of KK and wrote, "One of the most humble, gentle, pure human being I have met in my life. God's dear child was sent to spread love in the lives of millions of fans, friends and colleagues. Now God needed him back? So soon?! Cruel!! Cant imagine what his family is going through. My deepest sincerest condolences. His golden, soulful voice echoes in all our hearts. Rest in peace dear #KK".
Rahul Vaidya
Rahul turned emotional after knowing about KK's demise and wrote, "I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir. Singer KK never smoked or drank! Led the most simple non controversial non media hyped life. Complete family man. Jab bhi mujhe mile he met with so much of love & kindness. God! Too unfair! OM SHANTI. Singer KK sir was responsible to bring about a major change in the sound of Indian film music! He was the "voice of youth!" His songs had such impact. Music Directors use to tell me to always learn from his style of singing. Was lucky to recreate his song pal during Indian idol 1!"
Sonu Kakkar
Harshdeep Kaur
She shared a pic of KK and wrote, "Just can't believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can't be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking."
Vishal Dadlani
Vishal is all shocked and mourned for the loss of popular singer KK… "This cannot be real. @K_K_Pal, nothing will be the same without you. Nothing. My heart is in tatters. The voice of purity itself, of kindness of decency, of a true heart of gold. Gone. The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!"
Shankar Mahadevan
Shilpa Rao
Neeti Mohan
She also shared pic of KK and wrote, "Can't sleep
Won't sleep
All I do is weep
The loss is deep
Cant we reap ?
The voice is for keep.
#KK The world will not be the same as we have lost a gem, a legend, an icon. The man with a golden heart and voice. Unbelievable to bid you an untimely farewell".
RIP KK…