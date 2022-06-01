RIP KK: Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani And A Few More Celebs Of The Music Industry Mourn For The Loss Of This Popular Singer

Singer KK's sudden demise left the whole country go shocked… He passed away at the age of 53 after his performance at a live event in Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata. He reportedly suffered a massive heart attack and was taken to CMRI hospital. But doctors declared him dead and made all his fans and family members mourn! From Shreya Ghoshal to Vishal Dadlani are moved by the sudden demise of their partner so, they dropped heartfelt posts on social media reminiscing their dear friend!



Shreya Ghoshal

One of the most humble, gentle, pure human being I have met in my life. God's dear child was sent to spread love in the lives of millions of fans, friends and colleagues. Now God needed him back? So soon?! Cruel!! Cant imagine what his family is going through. pic.twitter.com/AwDqAGnT3E — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 31, 2022

She shared a pic of KK and wrote, "One of the most humble, gentle, pure human being I have met in my life. God's dear child was sent to spread love in the lives of millions of fans, friends and colleagues. Now God needed him back? So soon?! Cruel!! Cant imagine what his family is going through. My deepest sincerest condolences. His golden, soulful voice echoes in all our hearts. Rest in peace dear #KK".

Rahul Vaidya

Singer KK sir was responsible to bring about a major change in the sound of Indian film music! He was the "voice of youth!" His songs had such impact.Music Directors use to tell me to always learn from his style of singing. Was lucky to recreate his song pal during Indian idol 1! — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 31, 2022

Rahul turned emotional after knowing about KK's demise and wrote, "I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir. Singer KK never smoked or drank! Led the most simple non controversial non media hyped life. Complete family man. Jab bhi mujhe mile he met with so much of love & kindness. God! Too unfair! OM SHANTI. Singer KK sir was responsible to bring about a major change in the sound of Indian film music! He was the "voice of youth!" His songs had such impact. Music Directors use to tell me to always learn from his style of singing. Was lucky to recreate his song pal during Indian idol 1!"

Sonu Kakkar

Just heard about KK !! Oh god!! Can't believe……..What's happening! RIP KK 💔 — Sonu Kakkar (@SonuKakkar) May 31, 2022

Harshdeep Kaur

Just can't believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can't be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/EiAp12v5s3 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2022

She shared a pic of KK and wrote, "Just can't believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can't be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking."

Vishal Dadlani

This cannot be real.@K_K_Pal , nothing will be the same without you. Nothing. My heart is in tatters. The voice of purity itself, of kindness of decency, of a true heart of gold. Gone. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2022

Vishal is all shocked and mourned for the loss of popular singer KK… "This cannot be real. @K_K_Pal, nothing will be the same without you. Nothing. My heart is in tatters. The voice of purity itself, of kindness of decency, of a true heart of gold. Gone. The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!"

Shankar Mahadevan

Numb … devastated .. just can't take this .. KK how could you just go like this .love you buddy …. Rest in peace . ' hum rahe ya na rahen yaad aayenge ye pal' — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2022

Shilpa Rao

I don't want to believe it that you are gone … 💔. KK you were pure love ❤️. pic.twitter.com/vqRugQt9B4 — Shilpa Rao (@shilparao11) May 31, 2022

Neeti Mohan

She also shared pic of KK and wrote, "Can't sleep

Won't sleep

All I do is weep

The loss is deep

Cant we reap ?

The voice is for keep.

#KK The world will not be the same as we have lost a gem, a legend, an icon. The man with a golden heart and voice. Unbelievable to bid you an untimely farewell".

RIP KK…