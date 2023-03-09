RIP Satish Kaushik: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta And A Few Other Bollywood Celebs Mourn For This Ace Actor's Demise…

It was just yesterday, Bollywood star actor Satish Kaushik celebrated the Holi festival to the core and had a blast along with Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha. But today morning he passed away in Delhi after suffering from a massive heart attack at the age of 66. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital after he started feeling unwell, but according to the sources, he breathed his last before reaching the hospital itself. He flew to Delhi to celebrate the Holi festival with his friends and his manager also doled out that, "He slept at 10.30 pm. Around 12.10 am, he called me, complaining of breathlessness."

This is all shocking and most of the Bollywood actors mourned for his sudden demise. Satish ji's last rites will be held after 5 PM at Versova Cremation Ground. His mortal remains will arrive at 4:30 PM at his residence in Mumbai.

Satish ji holds a close bond with Anupam Kher and a few other Bollywood stars. He was also part of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency movie and was last seen in Rakul Preet Singh's Chhatriwali.

Satish Kaushik's bestie Anupam Kher is not able to believe this news and is all shocked. Even Kangana, Ashoke Pandit Sushmita Sen and a few other Bollywood stars expressed their condolences through social media! Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a condolence message on Twitter and mourned for Satish ji's sudden demise…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2023

Sunny Deol

Heart breaking news of #SatishKaushik ji passing away. Can't believe it. He was such a happy person.

May God grant strength to the family and our industry to overcome this loss.

Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/ZbdonFr6dB — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 9, 2023

Akshay Kumar

Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji's demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he's already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8OYsBmSjhd — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 9, 2023

Suneil Shetty





Today, we've lost one of the finest of the film industry. His memory will be a blessing to all those who knew and loved him. Heartfelt condolences to the family. #RestInPeace #SatishKaushik pic.twitter.com/3UWxP4cOb5 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 9, 2023

Riteish Deshmukh

Can't believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/JpZ6K2ETkr — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 9, 2023

Randeep Hooda





You have been a part of our life since our childhood.. Thanks for all the entertainment Satish ji .. om shanti 🙏#SatishKaushik pic.twitter.com/n3OznQ0FEu — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 9, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

A wonderful Actor with perfect comic timing, an amazing Director, A regarded alumni from National School Of Drama. Left us too soon #SatishKaushik Ji

Lots of Love and Power to the Family

Rest In Peace 💫 pic.twitter.com/rnBiNVE6Qg — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 9, 2023

Sharad Kelkar





💔 rest in peace #SatishKaushik ji , will miss you 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/2lvsZVxrax — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) March 9, 2023

Neil Nitin Mukesh

What upsetting news. Our beloved #SatishKaushik ji has left for his heavenly abode 🙏🏻. My deepest condolences to the family. An artist and director par excellence , Satish ji has left us with great memories. Hungry for more , my heart shouts out "Calendar …Khaana Lao" 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/keFCFAQjk9 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) March 9, 2023

Sushmita Sen





Brilliance, goodness & that famous laughter!! Rest in Peace Sir.🙏

Satish Kaushik #duggadugga pic.twitter.com/1VzxF9Mj0d — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) March 9, 2023

Johny Lever

The 1st time I met Satish ji was in the year '85, he was an Ast. director on an ad film we did together & just last week we were shooting 2gethr. A great actor, director & producer. It's a huge loss for us & the industry.Prayers & condolences for the family🙏🏽Rip #satishkaushik ji pic.twitter.com/YNRF4ojAvZ — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) March 9, 2023

Anupam Kher

जानता हूँ "मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!" पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Karan Kundra





Om Shanti 🙏🏼 #SatishKaushik ji You will not only be remembered for your cinema but also for being a pillar of support for so many people.. an amazing human being! pic.twitter.com/O4jfvStlLH — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 9, 2023

Madhur Bhandarkar





I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti.🙏 @satishkaushik2 pic.twitter.com/Q9Sd0M1f28 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 9, 2023

Kangana Ranuat

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

Rakesh Roshan





Heartbreaking… speechless… RIP #SatishKaushik… heartfelt condolences & strength to the family 🙏 Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/ah98SLedgg — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) March 9, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan





Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 9, 2023

Gurmeet Chaudhary





Yuvraj Singh





Waking up to the very sad news of the passing away of legendary actor #SatishKaushik ji. He was a performer par-excellence who never failed to bring a smile to the viewers. A big loss for the film industry. My deepest condolences to his family, fans and well wishers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9z6iLfWDBY — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 9, 2023

Soundarya Sharma

So so shocked n saddened by your sudden passing away #SatishKaushik ji💔💔💔

परसों ही तो मिले थे आप … Still in disbelief sir.

Larger than life you were. Always inspired n motivated me! I'm at a loss of words! ऊं शांति 💔🙏🏼 Rest in Peace my dearest pic.twitter.com/E0ZmJf4TTS — Soundarya Sharma (@soundarya_20) March 9, 2023

Neena Gupta

Satish ji's close friend Neena Gupta shared a video message and mourned for his sudden demise.

She doled out, "Friends aaj subha subha mai bohot buri khabar kai sath mai uthi. Iss dunia mai mujhe ek hi aadmi tha jo mujhe Nancy keh kai bulata tha aur mai usko Kaushikan. Bohot puarana sath humara... Delhi mai... college days sai sath... chahe mile naa mile. Nahi raha vo aab... it's very scary and very sad. Uski chotti bacchi Vanshika aur uski wife Shashi unke liye bohot mushkil samein hai... kuch bhi unko chahiye mai unke sath huin. Bhagwaan unko himmat de especially Vanshika (I woke up with a very sad news. There's only one person in the whole world who called me Nancy, and I used to call him Kaushikan. Our friendship goes back to our college days, and we've shared a long association, whether we met often of no. He's no more now. It's very scary and sad. His daughter Vanshika and his wife Shashi - it's a very difficult time for them, and I'm always there for them if they ever need me. May God give them the strength to deal with this loss, especially, Vanshika)."



RIP Satish Kaushik ji…