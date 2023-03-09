  • Menu
RIP Satish Kaushik: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta And A Few Other Bollywood Celebs Mourn For This Ace Actor's Demise…

RIP Satish Kaushik: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta And A Few Other Bollywood Celebs Mourn For This Ace Actors Demise…
Highlights

  • Bollywood’s ace actor Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 in Delhi!
  • His last rites will be held at 5 PM in Mumbai!

It was just yesterday, Bollywood star actor Satish Kaushik celebrated the Holi festival to the core and had a blast along with Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha. But today morning he passed away in Delhi after suffering from a massive heart attack at the age of 66. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital after he started feeling unwell, but according to the sources, he breathed his last before reaching the hospital itself. He flew to Delhi to celebrate the Holi festival with his friends and his manager also doled out that, "He slept at 10.30 pm. Around 12.10 am, he called me, complaining of breathlessness."

This is all shocking and most of the Bollywood actors mourned for his sudden demise. Satish ji's last rites will be held after 5 PM at Versova Cremation Ground. His mortal remains will arrive at 4:30 PM at his residence in Mumbai.

Satish ji holds a close bond with Anupam Kher and a few other Bollywood stars. He was also part of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency movie and was last seen in Rakul Preet Singh's Chhatriwali.

Satish Kaushik's bestie Anupam Kher is not able to believe this news and is all shocked. Even Kangana, Ashoke Pandit Sushmita Sen and a few other Bollywood stars expressed their condolences through social media! Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a condolence message on Twitter and mourned for Satish ji's sudden demise…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi


Sunny Deol

He shared a pic with Satish ji and wrote, "Heart breaking news of #SatishKaushik ji passing away. Can't believe it. He was such a happy person. May God grant strength to the family and our industry to overcome this loss. Om Shanti!"

Akshay Kumar

He also shared a throwback pic with Satish ji and wrote, "Chanda Mama is gone. Deeply saddened to hear about Satish Kaushik ji's demise. Will remember him for the spontaneous laughter he brought to the sets of Mr & Mrs Khiladi. Am sure he's already making everyone smile in heaven. Om Shanti".

Suneil Shetty


Riteish Deshmukh

He also shared a couple of pics of Satish Kaushik and wrote, "Can't believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace".

Randeep Hooda


Nawazuddin Siddiqui

He shared a throwback pic of Satish ji and wrote, "A wonderful Actor with perfect comic timing, an amazing Director, A regarded alumni from National School Of Drama. Left us too soon #SatishKaushik Ji Lots of Love and Power to the Family. Rest In Peace".

Sharad Kelkar


Neil Nitin Mukesh

He shared a few pics from Satish ji's movies and wrote, "What upsetting news. Our beloved #SatishKaushik ji has left for his heavenly abode 🙏🏻. My deepest condolences to the family. An artist and director par excellence , Satish ji has left us with great memories. Hungry for more , my heart shouts out "Calendar …Khaana Lao".

Sushmita Sen


Johny Lever

Johny also mourned for Satish ji's sudden demise and wrote, "The 1st time I met Satish ji was in the year '85, he was an Ast. director on an ad film we did together & just last week we were shooting 2gethr. A great actor, director & producer. It's a huge loss for us & the industry.Prayers & condolences for the family Rip."

Anupam Kher

Satish Kaushik's best friend Anupam Kher is all in shock and shared a pic mourning for his dear ones demise. "जानता हूँ "मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!" पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति!"

Karan Kundra


Madhur Bhandarkar


Kangana Ranuat

Kangana is part of Satish Kaushik's last movie Emergency and thus shared a pic of the ace actor and wrote, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti".

Rakesh Roshan


Abhishek Bachchan


Gurmeet Chaudhary


Yuvraj Singh


Soundarya Sharma

She also shared a few pics with Satish ji and mourned for his demise…


Neena Gupta

Satish ji's close friend Neena Gupta shared a video message and mourned for his sudden demise.

She doled out, "Friends aaj subha subha mai bohot buri khabar kai sath mai uthi. Iss dunia mai mujhe ek hi aadmi tha jo mujhe Nancy keh kai bulata tha aur mai usko Kaushikan. Bohot puarana sath humara... Delhi mai... college days sai sath... chahe mile naa mile. Nahi raha vo aab... it's very scary and very sad. Uski chotti bacchi Vanshika aur uski wife Shashi unke liye bohot mushkil samein hai... kuch bhi unko chahiye mai unke sath huin. Bhagwaan unko himmat de especially Vanshika (I woke up with a very sad news. There's only one person in the whole world who called me Nancy, and I used to call him Kaushikan. Our friendship goes back to our college days, and we've shared a long association, whether we met often of no. He's no more now. It's very scary and sad. His daughter Vanshika and his wife Shashi - it's a very difficult time for them, and I'm always there for them if they ever need me. May God give them the strength to deal with this loss, especially, Vanshika)."

RIP Satish Kaushik ji…

